House Republicans are looking to expand their strategy in the impeachment fight beyond criticizing the process by highlighting portions of recently released transcripts from close-door depositions they feel help counteract attacks on President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says Republicans should release their own transcripts in impeachment probe Trump keeps NYT, WaPo apps on his phone despite canceling subscriptions: report The big deception behind tariffs and geopolitics MORE‘s interactions with Ukraine.

GOP lawmakers have repeatedly accused Democrats of conducting a probe that lacks transparency, “cherry-picking” the information released to skew the narrative and opting to focus on impeachment over legislating. Those lines of attack are expected to continue as the investigation moves into a more public phase.

But with the release of the transcripts of depositions from U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and State Department official Michael McKinley on Monday – with more slated to be released throughout the week – Republicans are being provided with guidance on their latest line of defense, one that places more of an emphasis on substance.

“Conference has sent out messaging guidance. Basically highlighting all the parts in the transcript where these people admitted no firsthand knowledge, acknowledged the president can put whoever he wants in these positions, and that Trump was actually tougher on Russia with regards to Ukraine than Obama was,” one senior GOP source told The Hill.

Following the release of the two depositions, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Shiff (D-Calif.), acting Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyHouse Democrats launch process to replace Cummings on Oversight panel Action needed to protect women in the workforce The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Better Medicare Alliance – Dems unveil impeachment measure; Vindman splits GOP MORE (D-N.Y.) and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Elliot Engel (D-N.Y.) released a statement saying the contents of the transcripts “demonstrates the contamination of U.S. foreign policy by an irregular back channel that sought to advance the President’s personal and political interests, and the serious concerns that this activity elicited across our government.”

But GOP lawmakers are pushing back, citing a number of exchanges from the hearings that draw into question witnesses’ first-hand knowledge of the concerns laid out in the whistleblower report that sparked the inquiry.

They plan to question McKinley’s role as a key witness, recounting his comments that he “was not aware at the time of the efforts of Ambassadors Volker and Sondland to work with the President’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiSenate Republicans divided over whether whistleblower should testify Trump taps North Korea envoy to be No. 2 at State Dept Giuliani asked Apple genius to help unlock iPhone after being named Trump’s cybersecurity adviser: report MORE,” and “was not aware at the time of the President’s phone call with President Zelensky.”

The arguments laid out for Republicans also look to emphasize McKinley’s comments that “every President has the right to remove an ambassador they don’t have confidence in. And this is standard, and it’s part of Department practice ever since I’ve come in. So, whatever the rationale, presidents have the right to remove ambassadors and select other envoys for the post in question.”

They note that he didn’t speak with anyone at the State Department about Guiliani and that he said “Ukraine was not among the issues I followed with Secretary Pompeo.”

The key points on Yovanovitch highlight an exchange on the ambassador’s knowledge of Trump’s “deep-rooted skepticism about Ukraine’s business environment,” point to her remarks that the Trump Administration’s policy toward Ukraine “actually got stronger over the three last three years,” and cite an instance where an Intelligence Committee staffer reached out to her on her personal email in August.

The GOP guideline also points to Yovanovitch responding, “If that’s what took place,” when asked by a GOP member if “Ambassador Volker mentioned the fact that to the extent there are corrupt Ukrainians and the United States is advocating for the Ukraine to investigate themselves, that certainly would be an appropriate initiative for U.S. officials to advocate for.”

At the same time Trump’s top defenders have also leaned into their arguments on the impeachment process, hammering Democratic chairmen for gradually releasing the transcripts and continuing to hold depositions behind closed doors this week.

“Democrats cherry pick which transcripts they release and when. Why not release Ambassador Volker’s testimony? He was the very first witness to testify!” Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanTrump: Whistleblower ‘must come forward’ Trump rails against impeachment inquiry as key White House witness testifies Ex-Trump official’s refusal to testify escalates impeachment tensions MORE (R-Ohio) tweeted.

Schiff told reporters Monday he expects the transcripts for ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker Kurt VolkerDemocrats raise stakes with impeachment vote Democrat unveils bill capping number of ambassadors who are political appointees Trump’s Russia ambassador pick says he knew of Giuliani ‘campaign’ against ex-Ukraine envoy MORE to be released on Tuesday.