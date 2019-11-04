The Republican National Committee (RNC) funded an effort to tie up House Democrats’ office phone lines as the impeachment fight with the Trump administration intensifies, The New York Times reported Monday.

The RNC paid for about 11,000 calls to almost three dozen House Democrats to influence public opinion on the impeachment inquiry and clog the representatives’ phone lines, affecting access to the lawmakers, two people briefed on the effort told the Times.

RNC officials reportedly discussed the plan at an event with more than a dozen GOP aides, advisers and officials, called the “Off the Record” dinner, the sources told the Times. The officials signaled the calls were automated and the goal was to jam the Democrats’ phone lines.

Republican committee officials told the Times the calls were not prerecorded “robocalls” and the organization utilized a vendor to ask voters their opinions on the inquiry. If voters were against the inquiry, the call allowed them to be forwarded to their House representative’s office.

“Our supporters are incredibly fired up to help us fight this impeachment charade,” Mike Reed, an RNC spokesman, told the Times. “Our ‘stop the madness’ campaign has helped hundreds of thousands of voters get the information they need to reach out to their Democrat representatives and tell them to drop the phony impeachment inquiry and get back to work for the American people.”

The Hill has reached out to the RNC for further comment.

The funded calls align with Republican efforts in recent weeks to shape public opinion on the House’s impeachment inquiry and to garner support in defense of President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says Republicans should release their own transcripts in impeachment probe Trump keeps NYT, WaPo apps on his phone despite canceling subscriptions: report The big deception behind tariffs and geopolitics MORE.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWillie Brown: Don’t bet that impeachment will be a winner for Democrats Trump allies assail impeachment on process while House Democrats promise open hearings soon Whistleblower would answer Republicans questions in impeachment inquiry: lawyer MORE (D-Calif.) announced the formal impeachment inquiry after reports circulated that Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCastro hits Buttigieg over ‘bad track record with African Americans’ Harris struggling with substance to match the aspiration Harris: Buttigieg ‘naive’ to suggest it’s becoming two-person race between him and Warren MORE and his son in July, days after withholding hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid.

The initial hearings for the inquiry were held behind closed doors for the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight and Reform committees. The House approved the rules for the inquiry last Thursday with an eye toward moving to more public proceedings.