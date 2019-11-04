The Republican National Committee (RNC) paid about $60,000 for ringside seats for President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says Republicans should release their own transcripts in impeachment probe Trump keeps NYT, WaPo apps on his phone despite canceling subscriptions: report The big deception behind tariffs and geopolitics MORE and his guests at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event at Madison Square Garden over the weekend, according to The Washington Post.

The price tag covered catering, security and seats for Trump, his two adult sons, and GOP Reps. Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyTrump allies assail impeachment on process while House Democrats promise open hearings soon Sunday shows – Next impeachment phase dominates Hoyer: We are going to move as fast ‘as the facts and truth dictate’ on open hearings MORE (Calif.), Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsGOP argues whistleblower’s name must be public Trump thanks White House Russia expert after he defends Ukraine call Overnight Defense: Dems block defense spending bill over Trump wall | Impeachment latest – Both sides seize on testimony of White House Russia expert | Bolton won’t testify voluntarily MORE (N.C.) and Pete King Peter (Pete) Thomas KingHouse committee advances measure taxing nicotine in vaping products Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America’s Health Care Future — Four companies reach 0M settlement in opioid lawsuit | Deal opens door to larger settlements | House panel to consider vaping tax | Drug pricing markup tomorrow Trump urges GOP to fight for him MORE (N.Y.), the Post reported Monday. The price per ticket was not clear, although tickets cost between $100 and $700 each for the public.

According to House ethics rules, lawmakers may accept free sporting event tickets if the event is a “bone fide” fundraiser, but the Saturday event was neither a campaign event nor an official fundraiser, according to the Post. An RNC official told the newspaper that the committee paid for the tickets because of Trump’s attendance.

The Hill has reached out to McCarthy’s, Meadows’s and King’s offices for comment. The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump and his guests were received with both cheers and boos from varying sections of the crowd at the event known as UFC 244: New York City, which ended early due to an injury to a fighter’s face.

The RNC last month paid $465 per seat for World Series tickets to Nationals Park for Trump and various congressional allies and White House officials, according to the Post, which noted that the RNC also paid for the president to attend the national college football championship game in Atlanta last year.