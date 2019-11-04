Rutgers has apparently interviewed Butch Jones to be the program’s new football coach.

According to NJ.com, the Scarlet Knights interviewed Jones on Friday. The former Tennessee head coach is currently on Alabama’s staff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Please make this happen. In the name of everything righteous on this planet, I can’t even begin to tell you how badly I want this to happen.

Butch Jones coaching in the Big 10 would be the kind of content that could put me in a mansion. Rutgers hiring the washed up former Volunteers coach would be like Christmas being celebrated every single day.

I can’t stress this enough. Butch Jones is a joke of a football coach. You could take your average “NCAA Football” fan and win more games.

How did he manage to get himself hired at Tennessee? I have no idea, but we all saw the results. It was brutal. The Volunteers were trash.

Now, he might go to Rutgers with fewer resources and less talented recruits. To say Butch Jones running Rutgers would be a bloodbath would be an understatement.

If this happens, I will literally start popping bottles of champagne. Butch Jones to the B1G simply needs to happen.

The Scarlet Knights already suck, but if there’s anybody capable of making them worse, it’s Jones. This hiring decision can’t happen soon enough.