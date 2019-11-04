[embedded content]

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) — Surgeons have reconstructed a district councillor’s ear after part of it was bitten off by a knife-wielding man outside a Hong Kong shopping centre.

Andrew Chiu Ka-yin, who was recovering on Monday after an overnight operation, was among four people seriously injured in the frenzied attack, launched on Sunday night following an argument over politics outside Cityplaza in Tai Koo.

The suspect, who was heard speaking Mandarin, was then beaten by an angry crowd before he was arrested.

