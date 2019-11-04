Help us, Michelle Obama. You’re our only hope.

That’s (probably) the thought on the minds of many Democratic party donors Monday morning, following the recent Fox News poll showing that half of all respondents would vote for the former First Lady if she were to throw her hat into the 2020 primary.

Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc sat down to weigh the odds Obama actually jumps into the race, and whether or not that would be good for President Donald Trump in the general election.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!