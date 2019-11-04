It’s true that you can’t please everybody — but these days, depending on what political nerve you hit, you may not be able to please anybody.

It sure seems that way for Lloyd, a taco truck company in Buffalo, New York, that got a taste of social media outrage after it served lunch to workers at an immigration detention center in Batavia recently, CNN said.

Twitter hit back hard, and the cable network said clients vowed to never partake of their tacos again.

The first apology

So Lloyd apologized on Twitter, noting its “deep ties to the immigrant and refugee communities in Buffalo” and saying there’s “no excuse for what happened” and that it would donate all the money it made from serving lunch to Immigration and Customs Enforcement workers to a refugee justice organization.

Backlash over the apology



ICE Buffalo Field Office Director Thomas Feeley called Lloyd’s apology discrimination.

“The men and women who work at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility are detention officers, deportation officers, administrative support staff, doctors, nurses, judges, attorneys, and maintenance staff. Each and every one of them is entrusted with the safety, security, and care of the detainees here,” Feeley said in a statement to CNN. “We are doing our jobs, enforcing the laws passed by Congress. Just like we have for many presidents. We will not apologize for doing this, not even to a food truck that now chooses to discriminate against us.”

Then came a second apology

So Lloyd held a news conference last Monday and apologized again — for its first apology.

The outfit’s co-founder Pete Cimino said “we make tacos, not war,” CNN reported.

“Chris [Dorsaneo, the co-owner] and I want to fully and sincerely apologize for our past statement after our truck’s visit to the federal detention facility in Batavia last week,” Cimino said, the cable outlet added. “Our statement was hastily made, and we reacted too quickly to criticism we received for that visit.”

Lloyd Taco Truck co-founders respond to ICE detention center controversy



