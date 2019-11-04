Another government shutdown looks increasingly likely after President Donald Trump said he “wouldn’t commit” to signing a budget agreement before the November 21 deadline.

When asked on Sunday whether he would withhold money because of the House impeachment inquiry, Trump told reporters, “no, no, no.”

A reporter later asked if Trump could commit to avoiding a shutdown.

“I wouldn’t commit to anything,” the president responded. “It depends on what the negotiation is.”

Only eight legislative days remain before Congress breaks for Thanksgiving after November 21, and budget negotiations on Capitol Hill remain at an impasse. A dozen appropriations bills that fund various government agencies all failed to get passed on time.

One bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, has been blocked by Democrats, House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., in particular, who are demanding a provision to prevent Trump from using military funds to construct a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Senate Armed Services Chairman Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., introduced the Essential National Security Authorities Act for Fiscal Year 2020, which is intended as a “skinny” version of the NDAA.

“These authorizations affect troop pay, our ability to defend our country and our partners overseas, and good-government procurement that will save taxpayer dollars,” a committee aide told the Washington Examiner. “Chairman Inhofe wants to be sure that all options are on the table, so the skinny bill was filed as a backstop,” the aide said over the weekend.