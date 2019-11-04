The following is from the [Homosexual] (I refuse to use the appellation “gay”) Manifesto:

“Women, you cry for freedom. You say you are no longer satisfied with men; they make you unhappy. We, connoisseurs of the masculine face, the masculine physique, shall take your men from you then. We will amuse them; we will instruct them; we will embrace them when they weep. Women, you say you wish to live with each other instead of with men. Then go and be with each other. We shall give your men pleasures they have never known because we are foremost men too, and only one man knows how to please another man; only one man can understand the depth and feeling, the mind and body of another man.” (“We Shall Sodomize Your Sons” ["gay” fantasy come true?], Michael Swift, Dec. 15, 1987.)

The Homosexual Manifesto continues: “All laws banning homosexual activity will be revoked. … We will unmask the powerful homosexuals who masquerade as heterosexuals. … There will be no compromises. We are not middle-class weaklings. Highly intelligent, we are the natural aristocrats of the human race, and steely-minded aristocrats never settle for less. Those who oppose us will be exiled. We shall raise up private armies, as Mishima did, to defeat you. We shall conquer the world because warriors inspired by and banded together by homosexual love and honor are invincible as were the ancient Greeks.”

In 1987, Guide Magazine published: “The blueprint for the now global homosexual propaganda campaign to replace marriage-based society with a culture of sexual anarchy.” (“The Overhauling of Straight America,” Marshall Kirk and Erastes Pill, ppg. 1, 208; Redeeming the Rainbow.)

There’s no ambiguity in the preceding paragraphs. The words are quoted verbatim from homosexual publications. There’s no denying the motivations of the homosexual agenda. The most skilled compurgator would be unable to argue them innocent of my allegations. This is the motivation behind what is taking place today.

Any thought that the current zeitgeist is akin to bell bottom pants and leisure suits and will eventually slip back into ashes of Pergamum from whence such depravities current incarnation arose, is a fool’s dream.

Note also that a 1987 Guide Magazine article spelled out the tactics homosexuals are to employ to establish societal beachheads: 1) They are to talk about homosexuals and homosexuality as loudly and as often as possible; 2) homosexuals are to be portrayed as victims, not as aggressive challengers; 3) all forms of public media and discourse are to make homosexuals look favorable; and 4) make all those who oppose homosexual marriage look bad.

The homosexual agenda has seized upon the civil rights movement, bastardizing it to fit a matrix the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was never intended to address. Radical feminists and their mythologized belief in an Amazonian society in which having a vagina takes preeminence is a delusion.

But, both the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the radical feminist agenda has played into the plans of the homosexual agenda. They co-opted and redefined the meaning of civil rights, and thanks to the perturbation of a heretofore normal familial construct, they have demagogued perversion into something all aspects of society are being forced to tolerate if not outright accept.

A parent who is on our church board recently told us the elementary school his son attends sent a notice home that they were going to be including homosexual “perversion” in the studies at school. The parents were invited to attend a special meeting to discuss this “wonderful and inclusive new addition to the curriculum.”

The homosexual agenda has been successful in the positive portrayal of debauchery. Movie producers and television programming must favorably involve homosexuals, and they must also be headliners. Comic book superheroes many of us grew up reading are now being recast as homosexuals and lesbians.

Television commercials have become a conduit for the rawest levels of demonically inspired debauchery. A friend and colleague telephoned a day or two ago, aghast that while watching a television program, the commercial lineup included a commercial depicting a father and son discussing the son’s needing tampons. Another commercial depicted two men with a woman and the men discussing what feminine pads they used.

Thanks in large part to Obama – who if we are to believe the allegations that appear to be highly credible based upon names, dates, locals and scenarios regarding his own sexuality – societally acceptable sexual behavior has been turned on its head. This included his refusal to defend the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), his fundamental deconstructing of family and the mandating of new standards for bathroom and shower facilities, literally destroyed every legitimate gain women’s sports had worked to achieve.

It’s time to confront the dark objectives driving the homosexual agenda. We must fight to protect and shield our children who are the most vulnerable to this satanic inculcation.

Our greatest tools against this avalanche of perversion are to remove our children from public schools, monitor all aspects of our children’s environment and to be as aggressive in our opposition to this wickedness as the proponents of same are in forcing their agenda upon us.