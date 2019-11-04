President Donald Trump can begin the process of formally pulling out of the Paris climate agreement starting on Nov. 4, a long-expected move he first announced he intended in a June 2017 speech.

The withdrawal process takes a year to officially complete. Under the terms of the deal, no country can withdraw in the first three years, with the move beginning with a letter to the United Nations.

The Paris agreement, in which nearly 200 countries set their own national targets for reducing or controlling pollution, went into effect on Nov. 4, 2016. The United States formally entered the agreement under the Obama administration.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the administration’s upcoming plans but a State Department spokesperson told The Epoch Times in a Nov. 4 email that “The U.S. position with respect to the Paris Agreement has not changed. The United States intends to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.”

The latest indication Trump still planned to withdraw from the Paris deal was in a Sept. 4 post on Twitter where he said “The badly flawed Paris Climate Agreement protects the polluters, hurts Americans, and cost a fortune. NOT ON MY WATCH!”

In his 2017 announcement, Trump said the climate accord was an example of Washington entering into an agreement that exclusively benefits other countries and disadvantages the United States by leaving American workers and taxpayers to “absorb the cost in terms of lost jobs, lower wages, shuttered factories, and vastly diminished economic production.”

Trump also said the United States would begin negotiations to re-enter either the Paris Accord or an entirely new transaction on terms that “are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers.”

Myron Ebell, Director at the Center for Energy and Environment at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a non-profit libertarian think-tank, told The Epoch Times he hopes Trump will send the letter this week to officially withdraw the United States from the deal.

“Getting out of Paris is the most important deregulatory action taken by the Trump administration in terms of maintaining our sovereignty and of freeing our economy from a never-ending stream of energy-rationing policies,” Ebell said via email.

Ebell noted most of the other countries in the deal would not be able to meet their commitments and also singled out China, the world’s largest polluter.

“China candidly admitted in their commitment that Chinese emissions will continue to increase until 2030,” he said. “On the other hand, if the U.S. had stayed in Paris, the commitment undertaken by President Obama in 2015 would be enforceable in federal courts.”

The withdrawal of the United States has support from Republican lawmakers. Congressman Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) on Nov. 4 announced the introduction of H.Res. 676, legislation that encourages the United States to withdraw from the Paris deal. A number of other Republicans were also original co-sponsors to the resolution as well.

“At a time when American innovation is leading the way in environmental stewardship, the Paris Agreement is political window dressing, at best,” Arrington said in a statement. “This feel-good measure would have no meaningful impact on international air quality but, instead, would levy a huge tax on middle and working class families, costing Americans $250 billion dollars and 2.7 million jobs.”

The Paris climate deal is a “massive redistribution of United States wealth to other countries” Trump said in his 2017 speech. He said if there was a one percent growth, renewable energy sources of energy could be able to meet some of our domestic demand. But he said at three or four percent growth, which he said he expected was needed, the country would be at “grave risk of brownouts and blackouts, our businesses will come to a halt in many cases.”

The vast majority of the climate models the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) uses as the basis for its predictions have incorrectly forecast higher temperatures repeatedly. According to an analysis by the Cato Institute, 105 of the 108 models predicted higher surface temperatures for the period between 1998 and 2014 than were actually recorded.

The (IPCC) has previously admitted that climate models can’t be used to accurately predict long-term changes in the climate.

“In sum, a strategy must recognise what is possible. In climate research and modeling, we should recognise that we are dealing with a coupled non-linear chaotic system, and therefore that the long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible,” the IPCC’s 2018 report states.