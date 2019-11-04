“The high-profile game was already attracting a lot of attention, including ESPN’s pregame show ‘College Gameday,’” BamaCentral reports, noting that due to security concerns, the stage for the show had to be moved from the Walk of Champions outside the stadium to the Quad. SEC Nation and the Marty & McGee show will also be filming on location on the campus.

This isn’t the first college football game starring Alabama that Trump has attended. He also made it to the National Championship game in 2017, when Alabama managed to come back in the second half to beat another SEC team, the Georgia Bulldogs.

Though Trump left at halftime when Alabama was still trailing 13-0, the president made sure to celebrate their 17th championship (their 5th under Nick Saban) with them at the White House, calling it “a win for the ages.”

As The Daily Wire reported, when the Crimson Tide team visited the White House to meet the president in April 2018, WBRC News sports reporter Christina Chambers posted a moment on video that went viral: A member of the team asked if they could pray for the president.

“What a cool moment! [Alabama Football’s punter JK Scott] asked [President Trump] if he could pray for him and his staff,” wrote Chambers in a tweet. “Video below shows President Trump and Bama players praying after the Tide’s [at] WhiteHouse visit!”

What a cool moment! .@AlabamaFTBL JK Scott asked @POTUS if he could pray for him and his staff. Video below shows President Trump and Bama players praying after the Tide's @WhiteHouse visit!

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham posted a tweet celebrating the moment. “As a proud Arkansan, I’m not an Alabama football fan, but I was a big fan of this prayer for [President Trump,” Grisham wrote.

As a proud Arkansan, I’m not an Alabama football fan, but I was a big fan of this prayer for @POTUS. #SEC Always #WPS @ArkRazorbacks pic.twitter.com/P65jAN29zS — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) April 11, 2018

Trump also issued a tweet in response to the team’s visit. “Today, it was my great honor to welcome the 2017 NCAA Football National Champion, Alabama Crimson Tide – to the White House. Congratulations!” he tweeted. adding, “#RollTide.”

Today, it was my great honor to welcome the 2017 NCAA Football National Champion, Alabama Crimson Tide – to the White House. Congratulations! #RollTidehttps://t.co/hF5EZHlSVS pic.twitter.com/JfGue4IIs1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018