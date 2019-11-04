President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says Republicans should release their own transcripts in impeachment probe Trump keeps NYT, WaPo apps on his phone despite canceling subscriptions: report The big deception behind tariffs and geopolitics MORE lashed out at Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWillie Brown: Don’t bet that impeachment will be a winner for Democrats Trump allies assail impeachment on process while House Democrats promise open hearings soon Whistleblower would answer Republicans questions in impeachment inquiry: lawyer MORE during a campaign rally in Lexington, Ky., Monday evening, saying the Democratic leader needed to “go back” to her home district of San Francisco to clean up the “drugs” and “needles” in the streets.

“Nancy ought to stop wasting time, go back to her district in San Francisco, help the homeless, get rid of the drugs, get rid of the needles that are lying all over the street and all the things that are washing into the ocean through their storm sewer system,” Trump told the crowd.

“What’s happened in San Francisco and what’s happened to many other places run by the radical left Democrats, it’s unbelievable,” he continued, comparing Los Angeles to a “third-world city.”

Trump has ramped up attacks on Pelosi, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTrump says Republicans should release their own transcripts in impeachment probe Senate Republicans divided over whether whistleblower should testify Trump allies assail impeachment on process while House Democrats promise open hearings soon MORE (D-Calif.) and other Democrats since the impeachment inquiry against him began in September. The inquiry is centered on a July 25 call during which Trump asked Ukraine’s president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCastro hits Buttigieg over ‘bad track record with African Americans’ Harris struggling with substance to match the aspiration Harris: Buttigieg ‘naive’ to suggest it’s becoming two-person race between him and Warren MORE and his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings with a Ukrainian energy company.

Trump suggested again on Monday that Pelosi and other House Democrats were wasting their time on an impeachment inquiry focused on his dealings with Ukraine, accusing them of a partisan “witch hunt.”

“She’s wasting all of her time,” Trump said. “The media and the Democrats have launched an even more brazen assault on our nation with the deranged, hyperpartisan impeachment witch hunt.”

Trump took aim at Democrats throughout his remarks, accusing them of embracing “crazy” radical policies that would “obliterate the rule of law” and erode Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

He brought up impeachment several times throughout the evening, as he has done at several campaign rallies since the House launched the inquiry at the end of September.

Trump was campaigning in Kentucky for incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin on the eve of the state’s gubernatorial elections.

Trump accused Democrats of plotting to “overthrow” the 2016 election and framed last week’s vote formalizing the impeachment inquiry as an attack on U.S. democracy.

“With last week’s vote, the far left has declared war on American democracy itself. These people are lunatics,” Trump said.