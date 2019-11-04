“Despite long standing policy of [House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence] to protect whistleblowers, especially anonymity (by the way, this was consistent with my efforts with GOP on Benghazi), GOP has sought to expose our client’s identity which could jeopardize their safety, as well as that of their family,” he continued.”We have directly engaged GOP as to the irrelevance of the whistleblower’s information and identity (including addressing any issue of bias), but with little effect in halting the attacks. By the way, countless OIG complaints are filed anonymously and full of hearsay. It’s common.”

“We offered HPSCI (& SSCI), both Majority and Minority, to have whistleblower answer questions in writing, under oath and penalty of perjury,” Said explained. “Obviously, per House rules GOP is beholden to Democrats. We, however, are not. Being a whistleblower is not a partisan job nor is impeachment an objective. That is not our role.”

“So we have offered to Devin Nunes, Ranking HPSCI Member, opportunity for Minority to submit through legal team written questions to whistleblower,” the attorney concluded. “Questions cannot seek identifying info, regarding which we will not provide, or otherwise be inappropriate. We will ensure timely answers. We stand ready to cooperate and ensure facts — rather than partisanship — dictates any process involving the whistleblower.”

As Politico reports, Trump edged closer Sunday to revealing the alleged identity of the whistleblower, which RealClearInvestigations’ Paul Sperry describes as “an open secret inside the Beltway.”

“There have have been stories written about a certain individual, a male, and they say he’s the whistleblower,” Trump told White House reporters Sunday. “If he’s the whistleblower, he has no credibility because he’s a [John] Brennan guy, he’s a Susan Rice guy, he’s an Obama guy. And he hates Trump.”

“Now, maybe it’s not him,” Trump added. “But if it’s him, you guys ought to release the information.”

Sperry reported Wednesday that the whistleblower is allegedly a 33-year-old “registered Democrat held over from the Obama White House, previously worked with former Vice President Joe Biden and former CIA Director John Brennan, a vocal critic of Trump who helped initiate the Russia ‘collusion’ investigation of the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.” The whistleblower reportedly “left his National Security Council posting in the White House’s West Wing in mid-2017 amid concerns about negative leaks to the media” and “has since returned to CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia,” Sperry reports, citing federal documents. “He was accused of working against Trump and leaking against Trump,” a former NSC official told RealClearInvestigations.

