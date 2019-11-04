“The View” co-host Joy Behar said that former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke shouldn’t have told voters that he planned on taking their guns away.

Behar said that O’Rourke — and Democrats at large — should wait until after they are elected to violate Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

What happened on the show?

During Monday’s episode, the co-hosts addressed O’Rourke’s abrupt

resignation Friday from the 2020 presidential primary.

Behar and other co-hosts said that former Texas congressman likely failed because his strong start simply wasn’t sustainable.

The other co-hosts also agreed that it may have been O’Rourke’s vehement anti-gun stance that could have driven off the interest of law-abiding gun owners and even some Democrats.

“Well, not everybody is born to be president, I guess,” co-host Abby Huntsman quipped in a clear jab at O’Rourke’s very early — and very highly publicized — Vanity Fair interview in which he said he was “born” to be in the presidential race.

Co-host Meghan McCain added, “I think [O’Rourke] is actually like a beta test for why going so national and being beloved by the media is so dangerous.”

Behar interjected that O’Rourke simply should have kept his ambitious plans for gun control to himself.

“If you are going to take people’s guns away, wait until you get elected and then take the guns away!” she insisted. “Don’t tell them ahead of time!”

McCain shot back, telling Behar that Republicans to fear just what the liberal co-host said.

“By the way, that’s what people like me think they’re gonna do,” McCain quipped. “That’s what people like me think is gonna happen, so I appreciate his honesty.”

What did O’Rourke say?

O’Rourke announced his withdrawal Friday. In a tweet revealing the news, O’Rourke wrote, “Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively. In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee.”

Elsewhere in his statement, O’Rourke said that the campaign simply didn’t have the “means” to continue moving forward.

“Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully,” he wrote.

