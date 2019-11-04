After being hounded by her Democratic counterparts running for the presidency, 2020 hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) finally unloaded her dubious plan to pay for her proposed, uber-pricey Medicare-for-All, which she claims will not include a single cent tax increase on the middle class.

On Saturday, the senator reiterated that only “billionaires” will have to foot the bill for her single-payer plan.

“It doesn’t raise taxes on anybody but billionaires,” Warren told CBS News reporter Zak Hudak. “And, you know what, the billionaires can afford it and I don’t call them middle class.”

NEWS: @ewarren told me her Medicare for All proposal won’t raise taxes for anyone with under $1 billion after I asked who’s in the “middle class” she promises not to raise taxes for pic.twitter.com/9u1e6ApGMi — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) November 3, 2019

Warren’s plan would cost a whopping $52 trillion over ten years, as acknowledged by the Democrat herself. As noted by The Daily Wire earlier in the week, there is no expiration date on the program. “It would cost more than $5 trillion a year. For comparison, the federal government spent an already alarming $4.11 trillion in fiscal year 2018, up from $3.99 trillion in fiscal year 2017.”

President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., pointed this out in reaction to the Democrat vowing no new middle classes healthcare taxes.

“Her plan costs $52,000,000,000,000 and there are about 600 billionaires in the US,” he wrote. “If you took $1 Billion from each of them you cover about 1% of her plan.”

“It’s just irresponsible to pretend she can do this without destroying the middle class and the economy,” the 41-year-old added.

Her plan costs $52,000,000,000,000 and there are about 600 billionaires in the US. If you took $1 Billion from each of them you cover about 1% of her plan. It’s just irresponsible to pretend she can do this without destroying the middle class and the economy. https://t.co/hRPaXIepxY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 4, 2019

Trump Jr. wasn’t the only one to poke a massive hole in Warren’s plan. Former Vice President Joe Biden, also a 2020 candidate, hit Warren for essentially lying to the American people.

“For months, Elizabeth Warren has refused to say if her health care plan would raise taxes on the middle class, and now we know why: because it does. Senator Warren would place a new tax of nearly $9 trillion that will fall on American workers,” a statement from Biden Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield said.

“The mathematical gymnastics of this plan are all geared towards hiding a simple truth from voters: it’s impossible to pay for Medicare for All without middle class tax increases,” the statement added.

Warren was also hit by the mainstream media.

“Now we know why Elizabeth Warren took so long to release the financing details of her Medicare-for-All plan,” The Wall Street Journal editorial board slammed the Democrat in a piece published on Sunday. “The 20 pages of explanation she released Friday reveal that she is counting on ideas for cost-savings and new revenue that are a fiscal and health-care fantasy.”

Megan McArdle , penning a piece for The Washington Post opinion section, similarly scorched Warren’s outlandish Medicare-for-all payment plan. “[S]he finally released her comprehensive Medicare-for-all plan, which promises lower costs for everyone, paid for by taxes on corporations and the rich,” wrote McArdle. “The good news is, the math adds up, as long as you buy her assumptions. The bad news is that Warren’s assumptions are crazier than keeping a pet rhinoceros, after which, who cares that her calculator works? This is to actual policymaking as the plastic noodles in a ramen-bar window is to lunch.”

Ouch.