WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump hosted the Washington Nationals at the White House on Nov. 4 after the franchise won the World Series title last week.

The Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6–2 in Game 7 on Oct. 31 in Houston, becoming World Series champions for the first time in their history.

“For the first time in nearly 100 years, our nation’s capital is celebrating a World Series victory. That’s big stuff,” Trump said at the White House event.

He praised the team’s historic comeback after sitting second-to-last in the National League on May 23 with a 19–31 record.

2019 World Series Champions Washington Nationals players (front row L-R) Fernando Rodney, Trea Turner, Aaron Burnett, Brian Dozier, Matt Adams, and other teammates do the ‘Baby Shark’ dance during a celebration of their victory on the Truman Balcony at the White House on Nov. 4, 2019. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“I wasn’t too happy. It looked like things weren’t going so well,” he said. “You worked every count, hustled for every base, you fought for every run, and produced a comeback story for the ages.”

Team owners Ted and Mark Lerner, as well as the general manager, coaches, players, and hundreds of fans, joined the event at the White House.

“I have to say, this is a record. We’ve never had this many people on the front lawn of the White House,” Trump said.

During his speech, Trump mocked the impeachment inquiry by the Democrats.

Baseball player Kurt Suzuki wears a “Make America Great Again” hat as U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome the 2019 World Series Champions, The Washington Nationals, to the White House in Washington, on Nov. 4, 2019. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

“Throughout this season, the Nationals captured the hearts of baseball fans across the region and across the country. America fell in love with the Nats baseball, they just fell in love with Nats baseball. That’s all they wanted to talk about—that and impeachment,” Trump said, drawing laughter from the crowd. “I like Nats baseball much more.”

Speaking at the event, Washington Nationals’ first baseman Ryan Zimmerman praised Trump for hosting the event.

“This is an incredible honor that I think all of us will never forget. We’d also like to thank you for keeping everyone here safe in our country and continuing to make America the greatest country to live in the world,” he said.

Nationals’ pitcher Sean Doolittle, one of the key players of the team, said earlier that he would skip the event, becoming the latest athlete to decline an invitation from the White House.