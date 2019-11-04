https://dailycaller.com/2019/11/04/nationals-suzuki-hero-twitter-target-maga-hat/

Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki drew the ire of many on Twitter when, during a celebratory trip to the White House, he put on a MAGA hat.

Suzuki and the rest of the team, minus a few players who opted out, joined President Donald Trump for a ceremony recognizing their first-in-franchise historic World Series victory. As he addressed the crowd, Suzuki whipped out the familiar red cap and put it on, earning himself a hug from the Commander-in-Chief.

“I love you all. I love you all. Thank you,” Suzuki said as the crowd cheered. (RELATED: Washington Nationals Win World Series)

But the response on Twitter was a little bit less friendly.

Critics also attacked first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who thanked the president for keeping America safe and handed Trump a custom-made jersey.

