The Washington Redskins aren’t ready to commit to Dwayne Haskins as the team’s starting quarterback going forward.

According to JP Finlay, interim head coach Bill Callahan wouldn’t say whether or not Dwayne Haskins would remain the starter after losing to the Bills. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Callahan won’t commit to Dwayne Haskins starting against the Jets. “Nothing has been decided yet.” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 3, 2019

What an absolute joke of a franchise. They seemingly pick their starting quarterback for any given week by throwing a dart at a board while blindfolded.

If you’re going to put Haskins on the field, then they have to ride with him. By constantly making changes, they’re just going to destroy the former Ohio State star’s confidence.

Haskins might not have looked amazing against the Bills, but he certainly looked like he improved from his reps earlier in the season.

The Redskins aren’t making the postseason this year. That’s the reality they’re living in. They might as well prepare for the future. How do they do that?

Let Haskins get as many reps as possible. What they shouldn’t do is jerk him around week by week, and just constantly switch who is under center.

If they don’t want to play him, then that’s fine too. Let him develop on the bench, but they have to pick a path.

Of course, they’re the Redskins, and I’m sure we’ll be sitting here in a week discussing how they managed to screw this up.