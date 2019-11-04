South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg responded on Monday after House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) revealed a day earlier that he believes that some of his constituents are having trouble supporting a presidential candidate who is gay.

“You know, some of what we’re hearing in South Carolina reminds me of South Bend, a place where there are a lot of Democrats but a lot of socially conservative Democrats,” Buttigieg told CNN anchor John Berman. “At the end of the day, I think the reason why people in my community moved past that and reelected me and the reason we’re going to be able to earn votes in every part of the country is that elections are about this: they’re about voters asking the question ‘how will my life be different if you get elected president versus somebody else?’”

“I think we have the best answer to that question,” he continued. “If I can do my job and get that answer in front of as many voters as possible it is remarkable how Americans are capable of moving past old habits, moving past old prejudices, making history and getting the president who will serve them best regardless of some of the other noise that circling around the race.”

The remarks come as Buttigieg has been gaining momentum nationally, but still failing to gain traction with African American voters, which is most evident by his low polling numbers throughout South Carolina. In the most recent poll coming out of the Palmetto State, Buttigieg received only 3% support, putting him in sixth place behind lower tier candidates like Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and financier Tom Steyer.

During a Sunday morning appearance on CNN’s “State of Union,” Clyburn was asked whether Buttigieg’s struggle with some African American voters in South Carolina has anything to do with his sexuality.

“Yes, it is. There’s no question about that,” the South Carolina lawmaker responded. “I’m not going to sit here and tell you otherwise because I think everybody knows that’s an issue. But I’m saying, it’s an issue not the way it used to be.”

Berman, however, further pressed the Democratic presidential hopeful on why his message doesn’t seem to be connecting with African American voters.

“Well, here’s what I’ll say. In order to get somebody’s vote you have to earn it and you have to deserve it and you have to put forward the answers that are going to make sense,” Buttigieg replied. “Now our response to those who ask what our agenda for black America is, is the Douglass Plan. It is the most comprehensive vision put forward by a 2020 candidate on the question of how we’re going to tackle systemic racism in this country.”

Buttigieg formally introduced his 18-page Douglass Plan in July amid criticism of his handling of a police shooting in his hometown of South Bend. The sweeping proposal calls for a broad series of political and policy reforms including issues such as criminal justice, education, housing, health disparities, voting rights, and even the racial wealth gap.

The plan seeks to convince black voters that he deserves their support despite their reported skepticism, but has moved he needle little since it was first previewed during the Black Economic Alliance Presidential Forum in South Carolina.

“When I’m talking to audiences about this subject, including the majority African-American audiences, the response to what I have to offer has been phenomenal, but I certainly have a lot more work to do going around the country, making sure there can be no confusion, no question on the part of any voter where I stand,” Buttigieg said. “That’s what campaigns are for.”