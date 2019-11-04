The new “American Horror Story: 1984” episode looks like it will have a ton of death.

The plot of “Rest in Pieces,” according to FX’s YouTube description, is, “A deadly trio emerges, hell-bent on unleashing a new era at Camp Redwood. Our former counselors desperately try to keep history from repeating itself.” (REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Continues With Epic Episode ‘The Lady In White’)

Judging from the preview, the Night Stalker and Mr. Jingles have a date on the calendar circled for a major altercation with each other. Round two, here we come!

Also, Donna and Brooke are together, which means the former must also be on her way to Camp Redwood. Give the preview a watch below.

[embedded content]

I can’t wait for episode eight of the latest season. All the pieces are in place for absolute chaos. That’s what the fans want, and it’s what we’re going to get.

This has been one of the most fun seasons we’ve ever had of “AHS,” and it only gets better as we progress through season nine.

The question now is who will die, and who will live. We’re rapidly losing people who are still alive. It seems like every episode results in the death of somebody new.

We lost Mr. Jingles in the last episode, but he seems to be on the good side in the afterlife. I can get down with it.

As long as Brooke makes it to the end, then count me in.

Tune in Wednesday night on FX to watch “Rest in Pieces,” and make sure to check back for my review.