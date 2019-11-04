Conducting an interview with Thomas Perez, the chair of the Democratic National Committee, Univision anchor Patricia Janiot stunned Perez with a question he didn’t expect: how can the Democrats beat President Trump when he has made economic matters so much better for Latinos?

Janiot asked, “Mr. Perez, President Trump has achieved something important, especially for Latinos, which is to reduce the unemployment rate to historic lows. How, then, can the democrats compete with a president who has been beneficial to Latinos on economic matters?”

Perez, resorting to tried-and-true Democrat party class warfare, answered, “The economic situation in the United States is excellent for the wealthy like Trump, but the economic situation has been bad for our community and that’s why we have to elect Democrats.”

SHOCK: Univision anchor acknowledges success of @realDonaldTrump Admin, asks DNC Chair @TomPerez “how can Dems compete with a POTUS that has been beneficial to Latinos on economic matters?” Perez has no answer. pic.twitter.com/MbBfw9J9GZ — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) November 4, 2019

Alfredo Ortiz, the president and chief executive of the Job Creators Network, wrote in The Hill last May:

The fact is that Hispanics are flourishing in the Trump economy. Democrats asserting the contrary is a mere partisan talking point to try to deny Trump the Hispanic support he has earned and which may decide the presidential election outcome next year … This month, the Labor Department announced that the Hispanic unemployment rate fell to a record low of just 4.2 percent. Hispanic labor force participation has also increased under Trump after falling throughout the two terms of President Obama.

MSNBC reluctantly reported last month, “The total economic output of Latinos in the United States was $2.3 trillion in 2017, up from $2.1 trillion, according to a new report.” CNBC reported in early October, “The jobless rate for Hispanics hit a record low of 3.9% in September … The Hispanic women unemployment rate was 3.8%.”

According to Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business, “The Hispanic Consumer Sentiment Index (HCSI) in the third quarter of 2019 finds that the Hispanic population’s consumer confidence in the U.S. increased compared to the second quarter of 2019 … In the third quarter of 2019, 70% of Hispanics said they are better off financially than a year ago compared to 68% in the second quarter. Women are more optimistic of their current financial situation compared to men (78% vs. 63%). In the third quarter of 2019, 74% of Hispanics indicated they will be better off over in a year from now compared to 70% in the previous quarter.

Politico noted last February, “2020 will be the first U.S. election in which Hispanics make up the largest racial or ethnic minority in the electorate, according to the Pew Research Center. Pew estimates that 32 million Hispanics will be eligible to vote—a full 2 million more than eligible black voters and more than 13 percent of the electorate.”

Politico added, “If Hispanic Americans are in fact showing surging approval of Trump, he could be on his way to matching or exceeding the 40 percent won by George W. Bush in his 2004. If Trump does 12 percentage points better than his 2016 numbers with the growing Hispanic vote, it pretty much takes Florida, Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina off the table for Democrats.”

Pew Research noted of the 2016 election, “Donald Trump won 28% of the Latino vote, a similar share to 2012, when Mitt Romney won 27%, and to 2008, when John McCain won 31%, according to exit polls.”