[embedded content]

An anonymous insider has leaked a video of ABC’s Good Morning America Breaking News Anchor and 20/20 co-anchor Amy Robach lamenting the fact that her network had the Jeffrey Epstein story three years ago, and the network would not air it.

“We had … Clinton, we had everything,” Robach says on the “hot mic” video.

The video was released by undercover journalist James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas. It was his latest on the nation’s mainstream media. Just days ago he had released secretly recorded video clips documenting CNN’s political bias, including a death wish for President Trump and an admission that the network has sold itself to the devil.

“Now it’s all coming out … I freaking had all of it,” Robach explains in the recorded discussion, which appeared to be with other ABC employees.

Robach explains how she interviewed a woman who had the courage to come forward about Epstein.

“She had pictures. She had everything. She was in hiding for 12 years. We convinced her to come out.”

Epstein, a financier whose acquaintances include the elite of the elite, such as Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, had been convicted 2008 of procuring an underage girl for prostitution and soliciting. He got off with a sentence of 13 months with huge work release provisions.

Then he was arrested again in July on accusations of sex trafficking minors in Florida and New York. He died in a jail cell in New York in August and his demise was ruled a suicide, although there have been many who question that.

Accusations are that he operated “an elite social circle and procured women and many underage girls who were then sexually abused by Epstein and some of these contacts.”

Project Veritas did not identify the person who leaked the ABC video.

But it reveals Robach explaining how a witness came forward years ago with details about Epstein, but ABC News refused to air it.

“Robach vents her anger in a ‘hot mic’ moment with an off-camera producer, explaining that ABC quashed the story in its early stages,” Project Veritas reported.

“I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts (Now Virginia Guiffre) [alleged Epstein victim]. We would not put it on the air. Um, first of all, I was told ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein. No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.'”

She explained the “palace” discovered the allegations about Prince Andrew being involved with underage girls, with Epstein’s help, and “threatened us a million different ways,” the video reveals.

She said she believes Epstein actually was murdered.

“So do I think he was killed? 100% Yes, I do…He made his whole living blackmailing people… Yup, there were a lot of men in those planes. A lot of men who visited that island, a lot of powerful men who came into that apartment,” she said.

Her comments included that about Epstein being “the most prolific pedophile this country has ever known.”

O’Keefe’s organization said in a statement: “Project Veritas intends to continue its investigation into corruption in the Mainstream Media. We encourage that Brave insiders at these organizations come forward with any information they have, so that the public knows what is really going on within these media companies.”

Since Epstein’s death, famed coroner Michael Baden has suggested Epstein’s injuries are inconsistent with suicide.

CNN reported, “He’s been tied to international royalty, celebrities and a wide range of politicians including both Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, which has led many to speculate that his death wasn’t a suicide. Some believe Epstein was going to divulge incriminating details about high-profile government officials and therefore was murdered.”

The earlier videos about CNN were recorded by former CNN satellite uplink technician Cary Poarch, who says he recently agreed to wear a hidden camera “to expose the bias” at the network.

Videos show Mike Brevna, a floor manager at CNN, complaining about how much the network has changed over the years.

“When I got this job 13 years ago, CNN was nothing like this. … They sold themselves to the devil. It’s, it’s sad.” Brevna said.

Another segment showed CNN Field Production Supervisor Gerald Sisnette wishing for Trump’s death.

“This is a story that’s not gonna go away,” Sisnette said.

“Oh, the Ukraine thing? Or just Trump in general?” Poarch asked.

“Trump in general. The only way this will go away is when he [Trump] dies. Hopefully soon,” Sisnette said.