Forget the hidden cameras and the cloak-and-dagger trappings of the usual Project Veritas scoop. In today’s big PV drop, ABC News anchor Amy Robach helpfully narrates the story of how her network spiked her investigative report on sex offender and trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. In a hot mic/camera recording from chatter on the set in August, Robach lays out all of the information she had uncovered about Epstein, Bill Clinton, Alan Dershowitz, and Prince Andrew — only to have ABC News refuse to air it:

[embedded content]

Amy Robach, ‘Good Morning America’ Co-Host and Breaking News Anchor at ABC, explains how a witness came forward years ago with information pertaining to Epstein, but Disney-owned ABC News refused to air the material for years. Robach vents her anger in a “hot mic” moment with an off-camera producer, explaining that ABC quashed the story in it’s early stages. “I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts (Now Virginia Guiffre) [alleged Epstein victim]. We would not put it on the air. Um, first of all, I was told “Who’s Jeffrey Epstein. No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.” She continues, “The Palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways.”

“Who’s Jeffrey Epstein?” The man had dug himself into both the political and entertainment worlds for decades. His arrest and indictment twelve years earlier had been a sensational story. The creepiness factor alone would have made this perfect fodder for news media outlets, even if Epstein wasn’t as well connected as he obviously was — and as anyone in the media industry would damned well know without being asked.

It’s worth noting, too, that ABC has yet to air their interview with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, even though it would have been impactful when the story about his arrest finally did break. Why not air it then? Did ABC News cave to pressure even after the dam finally broke on Epstein?

One of the more amusing points captured in this video is Robach’s rejection of the suicide determination of Epstein’s death. In chatting with her producers, Robach advanced the theory that the earlier “suicide attempt” was an assault to set up the eventual murder of Epstein. Why? To keep him from talking, Robach believed:

“So do I think he was killed? 100% Yes, I do…He made his whole living blackmailing people… Yup, there were a lot of men in those planes. A lot of men who visited that island, a lot of powerful men who came into that apartment.” Robach repeats a prophetic statement purportedly made by Attorney Brad Edwards “…[T]here will come a day when we will realize Jeffrey Epstein was the most prolific pedophile this country has ever known,” and Disgustedly Robach states “I had it all three years ago.”

So why didn’t ABC News run with the story at that time? Eventually, the network might try to use NBC’s strategy in dealing with Ronan Farrow and claim that Robach didn’t have enough support for the story to allow it to air. That’s clearly not what Robach thought at the time or in August, and subsequent events make the decision look very suspicious. Either ABC caved to pressure from Buckingham Palace or the elites closer to home, or perhaps like NBC News, worried that they could be living in glass houses. It will be interesting to see which it is — if we ever actually find out.

Update: Robach has essentially said “never mind” in a statement this morning:

Here’s ABC’s response to a Project Veritas video of Amy Robach expressing frustration that her Jeffrey Epstein piece didn’t run. Robach: “I was caught in a private moment of frustration. … In the years since no one ever told me or the team to stop reporting on Jeffrey Epstein” pic.twitter.com/airx3Tjy4o — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) November 5, 2019

This could be true, but it certainly sounds more like a typical corporate crisis response. Robach’s earlier rant sounds very detailed and specific to be just a moment of blowing off steam. Just the fact that we have to parse all this out speaks to the credibility of this news organization to speak and report the facts and the truth rather than issue spin.