ABC News and ABC News anchor Amy Robach both released statements on Tuesday about the bombshell story that James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas recently released. The Project Veritas story revealed Robach venting to her colleagues that the network killed a story about convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein that entangled former Democrat President Bill Clinton.

“As a journalist, as the Epstein story continued to unfold last summer, I was caught in a private moment of frustration,” Robach said in a statement. “I was upset that an important interview I had conducted with Virginia Roberts didn’t air because we could not obtain sufficient corroborating evidence to meet ABC’s editorial standards about her allegations.”

It is worth noting that nowhere in the several minutes of footage that Project Veritas released did Robach ever state that the network could not “obtain sufficient corroborating evidence.”

Rather, Robach lamented over the fact that she had the story and other publications were the ones breaking the news.

“My comments about Prince Andrew and her allegation that she had seen Bill Clinton on Epstein’s private island were in reference to what Virginia Roberts said in that interview in 2015,” Robach continued. “I was referencing her allegations — not what ABC News had verified through our reporting. The interview itself, while I was disappointed it didn’t air, didn’t meet our standards. In the years since no one ever told me or the team to stop reporting on Jeffrey Epstein, and we have continued to aggressively pursue this important story.”

ABC News also released a statement on the damaging video, which was leaked by an ABC News insider, claiming that they did not run the story because it did not “met our standards to air.”

“At the time, not all of our reporting met our standards to air, but we have never stopped investigating the story,” ABC News said in a statement. “Ever since, we’ve had a team on this investigation and substantial resources dedicated to it. That work has led to a two-hour documentary and six-part podcast that will air in the new year.”

ABC News has faced intense criticism from nearly everywhere — except for CNN, which has ignored the story — over its decision not to run the story.

Donald Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter: “They covered this up for 3 years and they’re not the enemy of the people??? I truly hope people wake up and see what the media truly is. This is sickening.”

Breitbart’s Alana Mastrangelo wrote on Twitter: “ABC will air a video from a Kentucky gun range and pass it off as footage from Syria. Or Brian Ross will air a fake report about Michael Flynn and Russia, which will then tank the stock market (remember that one?) But they’ll sit on the Epstein story for years. #EpsteinCoverup.”

The Hill’s Saagar Enjeti wrote on Twitter: “You can say whatever you want about James O’Keefe. This is plain as day. They had the story, they didn’t run it. Close your eyes replace ‘Epstein’ with ‘Weinstein’ and its the same thing that played out at NBC with [Ronan Farrow.] The rot runs deep.”

Juanita Broaddrick wrote on Twitter: “Does [Robach] feel any guilt at all? Does she have a conscience? How many underage girls were sexually assaulted while she remained silent? I have no sympathy for her.”

Journalist Yashar Ali wrote on Twitter: “ABC News’ comms team let a statement go out saying that a moment where Amy was on set, in front of cameras, and wearing a mic was a “private moment”? Amy is a total pro who has been in this business for two decades…she knew where she was and it certainly wasn’t private.”

