James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas revealed on Tuesday video footage that they received from inside ABC News, which showed anchor Amy Robach saying that the network killed a bombshell story on convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein that involved former Democrat President Bill Clinton.

Robach, who expressed her frustration in the leaked footage that ABC News did not run her story for three years, weighed in on what she thinks happened to Epstein after she heard about the news of his death.

“So, do I think he was killed? A hundred percent, yes, I do,” Robach said. “Because he made his whole living blackmailing people. Yeah, there were a lot of men in those planes, a lot of men who visited that Island, a lot of powerful men who came into that apartment.”

“I knew immediately and they made it seem as though he made that ‘suicide attempt’ two weeks earlier,” Robach continued. “But his lawyers claimed that he was roughed up by his cellmate around the neck. that was all like to plant the seed and then, that’s why I really believe it, like really believe.”

Robach also weighed in on Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of helping recruit young girls that Epstein abused.

“Well, Ghislaine Maxwell who I had all sorts of stuff on her, too,” Robach continued. “I really, I’m like, it’s so funny to hear everyone say her name. I’m like, “Oh my God, like I had all’ – and everyone’s like ‘who’s that? Who cares?’”

“I kept getting that. Who cares? Um, she knows everything,” Robach continued. “She knows. She knows she should, she should be careful. Well she was his like, she went out and recruited all of these girls. She should watch her back because if she goes, I mean, I’d have like security guards all around me.”

The first portion of video that Project Veritas released highlighted Robach telling her colleagues why she believes the network killed the bombshell story. Robach stated:

I’ve had the story for three years. I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts. we would not put it on the air. first of all, I was told who’s Jeffrey Epstein, no one knows who that is, this is a stupid story. Then the Palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways. We were so afraid we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will, that also quashed the story. And then Alan Dershowitz was also implicated in it because of the planes. She told me everything. She had pictures, she had everything. She was in hiding for 12 years, we convinced her to come out. We convinced her to talk to us. It was unbelievable what we had, Clinton, we had everything. [emphasis added] I tried for three years to get it on to no avail and now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new relevant revelations and I freaking had all of it. I’m so pissed right now, like every day I get more and more pissed because I’m just like, oh, my God, what what we had was unreal. Other women backing it up. Brad Edwards the attorney three years ago saying like, ‘there will come a day for we will realize Jeffrey Epstein was the most prolific pedophile this country has ever known.’ I had it all three years ago.

