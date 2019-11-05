Five Democratic contenders hold a double-digit lead over President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential race with one year to go before the election, according to the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders both hold 56 percent to 39 percent leads over the president. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has a 54 percent to 39 percent advantage, while South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a 51 percent to 40 percent lead over Trump and Sen. Kamala Harris a 52 percent to 41 percent advantage.

All five of the Democrats have widened their lead over Trump from the last survey in September and even more so than what it was in July.

Other results of the poll show:

Biden and Warren are in virtual dead heats with Trump among men, but lead him by 30 and 29 points, respectively, among women. Sanders is +8 points among men, while +26 among women.

Trump is not significantly ahead of the Democratic candidates among whites – a group he won by 20 points in 2016. About nine in 10 blacks and some two-thirds of Hispanics back the Democrats.

Six in 10 Americans or more say Trump is not honest and trustworthy, lacks the kind of personality and temperament it takes to serve effectively and doesn’t understand their problems. Sixty-six percent say Trump has acted unpresidentially since taking office.

Pundits say Trump’s best attribute has been the performance of the economy, but only 34 percent of Americans both say it’s improved since he took office and give him at great deal or good amount of credit for it.

The poll was conducted between October 27-30 among a random national sample of 1,003 adults. Results have a margin of sampling error of 3.7 points, including the design effect.