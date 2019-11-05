ABC News is defending itself against charges that it was afraid to air an interview with a Jeffrey Epstein accuser after video emerged Tuesday showing its reporter, Amy Robach, venting about her story.

Questions about whether the news organization was reluctant to air a sensitive story about alleged sexual impropriety were raised after a conservative web site, Project Veritas, released “hot mic” video of Robach complaining her bosses quashed the story. Robach was in a Times Square studio but wasn’t on air at the time.

The accuser, Virginia Roberts, claims Epstein forced her as a teenager into sex with prominent men, including Prince Andrew. Andrew and Epstein, before he died in August, denied the charges. Roberts has gone public with her claims.

ABC says that Robach’s 2015 interview with Roberts didn’t have enough corroborating evidence.

Project Veritas says it received the video from an “ABC insider” it didn’t identify.