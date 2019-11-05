Popular actress and feminist activist Emma Watson said she calls herself, “self-partnered,” not single.

Watson, who turns 30 in April, came up with the phrase during an interview with British Vogue.

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,” she told interviewer Paris Lees. “I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

Evidently, the pressures of being unmarried at the dawn of decade number three have the “Harry Potter” star looking within for companionship and empowerment. Watson went on to detail how societal expectations for someone turning 30 have caused a great deal of anxiety for her.

“Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious. And I realise it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around,” she said, British Vogue reported. “If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out … There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety.”

Watson’s sentiment is not entirely unfounded, but, understandably, some users on Twitter could not resist the urge to poke fun:

“Emma Watson is that uncle who has been unemployed for so long they just say they’re self-employed but everyone in the family knows what’s really goin on.”

“ME: Asks Emma Watson out on a date. ‘Emma Watson says she is ‘self-partnered’ rather than single”

“Hi, @EmmaWatson, I’m Joe.- I’m sin—, ‘self-partnered’

– I’m 6-3 (really just 6-2 1/2)

– Ppl think I’m weird cause I’ve never had oatmeal before

– I have a positive, can-do attitude

– A wise man once said ‘you’re either competing or you’re not'”

– I’m 6-3 (really just 6-2 1/2) – Ppl think I’m weird cause I’ve never had oatmeal before – I have a positive, can-do attitude – A wise man once said ‘you’re either competing or you’re not'” “Emma Watson describes herself as ‘self-partnered’ rather than single. I describe myself as ‘self-centred’ rather than selfish.”

Perhaps the most accurate sentiment regarding the story, however, was captured by a tweet that said, “Thanks to Emma Watson the term ‘self-partnered’ will now be over-used on Twitter.”