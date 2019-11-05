Administration officials said Tuesday they are making election security a priority, naming Russia, China, and Iran as countries that could seek to undermine the 2020 elections.

Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, outgoing acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan, acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and others said in a statement that they have increased the federal government’s support to local and state election officials, reports The Hill.

They also said they are making the sharing of threat intelligence a priority.

“In an unprecedented level of coordination, the U.S. government is working with all 50 states and U.S. territories, local officials, and private sector partners to identify threats, broadly share information, and protect the democratic process,” the officials’ statement said. “We remain firm in our commitment to quickly share timely and actionable information, provide support and services, and to defend against any threats to our democracy.”

They also warned Russia, China, and Iran, along with other “foreign malicious actors” will seek to interfere in the elections or influence voters’ opinions through social media campaigns, disinformation campaigns, or cyberattacks.

“While at this time we have no evidence of a compromise or disruption to election infrastructure that would enable adversaries to prevent voting, change vote counts or disrupt the ability to tally votes, we continue to vigilantly monitor any threats to U.S. elections,” the statement said.

They also urged the public to rely only on trusted sources for information on elections and to report suspicious activity to federal authorities.