Actor Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit against a man who claimed the “It’s Complicated” actor punched him in a dispute over a parking spot.

Baldwin, 61, claimed Wojciech Cieszkowski lied when he said the actor punched him, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

“When two New Yorkers get into an argument over a parking space, typically what happens is they exchange a few sharp words and then move on with their lives,” Baldwin’s lawsuit, which was filed Friday in Manhattan Supreme Court, stated.

“But that is not what happened here,” the lawsuit continued. “Cieszkowski has instead made up a false story about the encounter and refused to move on unless Baldwin succumbs to his extortion demands.”

Baldwin claimed he “lightly pushed” Cieszkowski during the altercation that occurred Nov. 2, 2018. Cieszkowski, however, said the actor shoved him with both hands and punched him in the face. (RELATED: Street Artist Trolls Alec Baldwin Over Parking Spot Arrest, And Even He Admits It ‘IS Funny’)

The actor was initially charged with assault, but pleaded guilty to harassment over the dispute and was sentenced to anger management courses.

“I think we really view this as a desperate and somewhat curious bullying tactic by Mr. Baldwin,” Cieszkowski’s lawyer, Doug Lieb, said in a statement to Page Six.

“According to him, there is video that depicts the physical contact that he made with Mr. Cieszkowski,” he added. “Alec Baldwin has that video and Mr. Cieszkowski doesn’t. The fact that the public hasn’t seen it yet really tells us all we need to know about who is telling the truth.”