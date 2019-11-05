Hollins University — an all-women’s college in Roanoke, Virginia — has revised its transgender policy and will now consider admitting biological males who identify as female.

“Hollins will consider for admission those applicants who consistently live and identify as women, regardless of the gender assigned to them at birth,” the school said in a statement regarding the policy change that went into effect late last month, WSLS-TV reported.

‘What does it mean to consistently live and identify as a woman?’

That’s among the Frequently Asked Questions on the school’s policy page. Here’s the answer:

“The applicant must affirmatively identify herself as a woman and her application materials must support this self-identification. If the applicant is concerned about discrepancies in her application materials, she can speak with an admission counselor or address any concerns in the essay or personal statement.”

Other details?



The college also said biological females who transition to male or nonbinary while enrolled at the school can still graduate, WSLS noted. However, non-enrolled biological females who transition to male or nonbinary won’t be eligible for admission, the station added.

Hollins’ Transgender Policy Task Force, formed in 2018, said the college “should eliminate the requirement that currently enrolled students must transfer if their gender identity changes after they enroll. Requiring a student to transfer is inconsistent with Hollins’ focus on compassionately supporting our students and their personal development,” the school’s statement also said, according to WSLS.