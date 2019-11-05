Former Vice President Joe Biden fired back at Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday, accusing her of representing an “elitism” out of touch with the working class.

Biden’s shot at Warren came in response to the Democratic senator accusing him of running in the wrong presidential primary. Warren’s attack, Biden charged in a scathing Medium post, represents “an angry unyielding viewpoint that has crept into our politics. If someone doesn’t agree with you — it’s not just that you disagree — that person must be a coward or corrupt or a small thinker.”

“Some call it the ‘my way or the highway’ approach to politics. But it’ s worse than that. It’s condescending to the millions of Democrats who have a different view,” Biden wrote in the post. “It’s representative of an elitism that working and middle class people do not share: ‘We know best; you know nothing’. ‘If you were only as smart as I am you would agree with me.’”

“This is no way to get anything done. This is no way to bring the country together. This is no way for this party to beat [President] Donald Trump,” he added. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Pledges To Crack Down On School Choice, Despite Sending Her Own Son To Elite Private School)

Warren accused Biden on Nov. 1 of being a closet Republican, after he criticized her Medicare for All plan, which would require eliminating private health insurance companies.

“If anyone wants to defend keeping those high profits for insurance companies and those high profits for drug companies and not making the top 1 percent pay a fair share in taxes and not making corporations pay a fair share in taxes, then I think they’re running in the wrong presidential primary,” Warren said.

The Warren campaign didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

