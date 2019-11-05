A leaked video from inside ABC News, exclusively obtained by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas, shows anchor Amy Robach talking for several minutes on a hot mic claiming that the network had a bombshell story on convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein several years ago, but that the network killed the story.

In the leaked footage, Robach was reportedly talking on set to her producer, who is not seen in the video, about how she had the story on Epstein for three years but was not able to run it at ABC News. Robach stated:

I’ve had the story for three years. I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts. we would not put it on the air. first of all, I was told who’s Jeffrey Epstein, no one knows who that is, this is a stupid story. Then the Palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways. We were so afraid we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will, that also quashed the story. And then Alan Dershowitz was also implicated in it because of the planes. She told me everything. She had pictures, she had everything. She was in hiding for 12 years, we convinced her to come out. We convinced her to talk to us. It was unbelievable what we had, Clinton, we had everything. [emphasis added] I tried for three years to get it on to no avail and now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new relevant revelations and I freaking had all of it. I’m so pissed right now, like every day I get more and more pissed because I’m just like, oh my god, what what we had was unreal. Other women backing it up. Brad Edwards the attorney three years ago saying like, ‘there will come a day for we will realize Jeffrey Epstein was the most prolific pedophile this country has ever known.’ I had it all three years ago.

It is not perfectly clear what exactly Robach meant when she said she had “Clinton” but it almost certainly is in reference to former President Bill Clinton’s connections to Epstein, which have long been documented.

In July, investigative journalist Conchita Sarnoff told Fox News’ Shannon Bream that there were “underage girls” on Epstein’s plane when Clinton traveled on it, including times in which he allegedly traveled without his Secret Service detail.

“I have read too much information and I have spoken to too many people on the inside,” Sarnoff said. “I actually attempted to interview Clinton but he did not agree to do so and I know from the pilot logs and these are pilot logs that you know were written by different pilots and at different times, that Clinton went, he was a guest of Epstein’s 27 times.”

“Many of those times Clinton had his Secret Service with him and many times he did not,” Sarnoff continued. “Almost every time that Clinton’s name is on the pilot logs there are underage girls there are initials and there are names of many many girls on that private plane.”

“Are you saying the former president is not telling the truth?” Bream asked Sarnoff.

“Yes, I’m saying, sadly, that he is not telling the truth,” Sarnoff responded.