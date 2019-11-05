Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., says he is the only presidential hopeful who has a proven record in getting out the black vote.

His comments came in a column for Essence magazine posted Tuesday.

“In a party and a country that is only becoming more diverse, the ability to build multi-racial, multi-ethnic coalitions is not a nice-to-have — it’s a job requirement,” he said.

“I’m the only person in this race who has demonstrated time and time again, with only my own name on the ballot, an ability to turn out the vote and win in a heavily black electorate.

“What we need to understand right now as a party is that every successful struggle for justice in America — not to mention every winning Democratic coalition in modern times — has included the active participation and engagement of black people.”

He maintained that “the Democratic Party is a diverse party.”

“Energizing, exciting, and igniting a diverse coalition of voters is the challenge we face in this election because that coalition won’t just decide who our nominee is, it will determine whether or not we beat Donald Trump.”