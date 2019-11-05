The gubernatorial election for Kentucky was called for the Democratic challenger Attorney General Andy Beshear on Tuesday, but Republican Gov. Matt Bevin refused to concede.

Beshear declared victory on Twitter and in a speech at his election rally.

“This is a close, close race, we are not conceding this race by any stretch,” said Bevin to his cheering supporters.

“Understand this, we want the process to be followed,” he continued. “And there is a process, we know for a fact that there have been more than a few irregularities and they are very well corroborated, and that’s alright.

There is no automatic recount process in Kentucky, but Bevin could request a recount from the Franklin Circuit Court.

Many saw the election in the red state as a bellwether for support of the impeachment process against President Donald Trump, but others pointed out that Bevin ran with uniquely low favorability ratings.

“Matt Bevin had a 34% approval rating as governor, and that still didn’t drag down any other GOP candidates across the state,” tweeted pollster Frank Luntz.

He also noted that the president campaigned for Bevin at a rally in Lexington on Monday, and that Trump won the state by nearly 30 points in the 2016 election.

