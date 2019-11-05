Attorney Daniel Cameron became the first Republican elected to be Kentucky Attorney General in more than 70 years on Tuesday night and became the first African-American to ever be elected to the position.

Cameron, 33, also became “the first African-American voted individually to state-wide office in Kentucky history,” LEX 18 reported.

“It’s really heartwarming and encouraging when folks regardless of political affiliation walk up to you and express support for the idea that you put yourself out there and made a decision to put your name on a ballot,” Cameron said. “I can hit the ground running. I bring that experience to the table.”

“I’ve been a trial lawyer for over 40 years,” Cameron added. “I’ve prosecuted both criminal and civil cases through my career. So experience we think matters in the attorney general office.”

The Lexington Herald Ledger reported:

But he also vowed to break with the practice of outgoing Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear, who sometimes challenged Bevin and the legislature in court and refused to defend certain laws — notably, abortion restrictions — when he believed they were unconstitutional. The role of the attorney general is to serve as Kentucky’s attorney, not to take sides, Cameron said… …Cameron defeated Greg Stumbo, 68, a former Democratic attorney general and Kentucky House speaker who was attempting a comeback after losing his legislative seat in 2016. Cameron battered Stumbo in a series of attack ads, including one that said Stumbo wants to help “illegals … pour over the border” and sell “Mexican meth” on the streets of Kentucky.

The Herald-Ledger noted that Cameron is a conservative who ran on his opposition to abortion, gun control and illegal immigration.

“I won’t substitute my policy positions for the judgments of the legislature,” Cameron said. “I think that’s one of the reasons people have been frustrated with the current (attorney general’s) office, is that they’ve decided to pick and choose which laws and which pieces of legislation they are going to defend. I’m going to make certain to defend them all.”

Grateful for the overwhelming support at tonight’s @realDonaldTrump rally. So much energy supporting our President and our Republican ticket pic.twitter.com/fFKTaiFE37 — Daniel Cameron (@DanielCameronAG) November 4, 2019

Trump campaigned in Kentucky earlier this week where he endorsed Cameron, repeatedly calling him “a star.”

“Mr. President, I hope you can tell that Kentucky is Trump country. We are proud to stand with you on pro-life issues in here in the Commonwealth, we are going to stand up for those who cannot speak for themselves,” Cameron said at the rally. “Mr. President, we are going to stand with you in protecting the Second Amendment rights of all Kentuckians, and Mr. President, I make a personal commitment to you as the next Attorney General, we are going to make sure that Kentucky is never a sanctuary state. Thank you.”

Republican strategist Chris Barron weighed in on the race, writing on Twitter: “If a Republican wins a state AG race for the first time in 70 years and a Republican also loses a Governors race in KY maybe it’s about the candidates and not a referendum on the President. It’s embarrassing I have to remind people of this.”

If a Republican wins a state AG race for the first time in 70 years and a Republican also loses a Governors race in KY maybe it’s about the candidates and not a referendum on the President. It’s embarrassing I have to remind people of this. — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) November 6, 2019