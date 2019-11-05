California’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said Tuesday that federal agencies had improper access to the Social Security information of about 3,200 licensed drivers in the state, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The DMV sent notice to those whose data may have been exposed, saying that for those affect, the data were accessed by seven agencies over the last four years, including the Small Business Administration, the Department of Homeland Security and the Internal Revenue Service as well as local offices such as the Santa Clara and San Diego county district attorneys’ offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said they discovered the issue Aug. 2, at which point they cut off access to the data, and that it was not shared with any private individuals or institutions.

“Protection of personal information is important to DMV, and we have taken additional steps to correct this error, protect this information and reaffirm our serious commitment to protect the privacy rights of all license holders,” California DMV spokeswoman Anita Gore said, according to the newspaper.

“That’s why DMV immediately began correcting the access error following a legal compliance review, ensured that no additional confidential information was disclosed to these entities, and has implemented several additional layers of reviews,” she added.

Since 2013, California has issued licenses to undocumented immigrants who can prove their identity and residency, with a guarantee that the information would not be shared with federal immigration agencies. The department said the information accessed included whether the person in question held a verified Social Security card, according to the Times.

Of the license holders whose data was accessed, 83 were issued AB 60 licenses without proof of legal presence in the country, according to the newspaper.

The Hill has reached out to the SBA, IRS and DHS as well as the district attorneys’ offices for comment.