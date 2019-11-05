Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton won’t take a snap of football again this season.

According to SportsCenter on Tuesday afternoon, Newton was placed on injured reserve. That means his 2019 season is over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Breaking: The Panthers have placed Cam Newton on IR, ending his season. pic.twitter.com/N9vE4O9hub — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 5, 2019

Well, there it is, folks. Cam Newton’s time with the Carolina Panthers is almost certainly over. If he’s headed to IR due to his foot, is done for the year and the Panthers make a run, then you can stick a fork in his career with the Panthers.

A few years ago, he led them to a Super Bowl appearance. Now, he probably wouldn’t see the field over Kyle Allen. It’s amazing how quickly things can change.

One moment, you’re on the top of the world, and the next you’re an afterthought behind Kyle Allen. It’s truly mind-boggling how quickly Newton fell off the top of the mountain.

I honestly have no idea what awaits Newton. I just don’t see a situation unfolding where he plays for the Panthers after the way things have unfolded.

My guess is he gets traded or gets cut loose. Either way, I think the days of him slinging balls for the Panthers is over.

He had a hell of a run before it all came crashing down. Now, we’ll have to wait and see what he does next.