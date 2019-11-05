(WKMG) — HOLLY HILL, Fla. – Holly Hill police say a convicted sex offender was driving a church minivan when he exposed himself to a Boy Scout collecting donations Monday outside an Ace Hardware.

Officers were called to the Ridgewood Avenue store around 4 p.m. by troop leaders who reported a man parked in front of the store had exposed himself to one of the Boy Scouts.

The troop leader told police the man went into the store, came out, got in his van and then stayed there staring at the troop for several minutes before calling over one of the boys to hand him a dollar.

