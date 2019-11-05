(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Are so-called affirmative action bake sales now barred by the College Republicans?

The popular tabling event for conservative campus groups appears to have played a role in the derecognition – or perhaps, refusal to re-recognize – the University of Washington chapter, based on correspondence among the campus, state and national organizations.

Last week the UWCRs posted an Oct. 23 letter from the College Republican National Committee to UW Vice President of Student Life Denzil Suite. It said the UWCRs had been using the CRs name without a charter since April 2018, when the Washington College Republican Federation revoked it for “conduct unbecoming a chapter.”

