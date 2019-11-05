On Tuesday, “Pseudo-Intellectual” host Lauren Chen discussed leaked audio of a racist professor, as well as some racist students, from Weber State University in Utah who were debating sending all white people on a one-way ticket to space.

In this clip, a student named Michael spoke up and said that he could not understand how his classmates could not see how racist a plan is that seeks to send an entire race to space.

“Because you are white, go to space,” Michael quoted. “That’s incredibly racist.”

Watch the clip below for the full story.

Use code LAUREN to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Download the podcast here.

Want more from Lauren Chen?

To enjoy more of Lauren’s pro-liberty, pro-logic and pro-market commentary on social and political issues, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.