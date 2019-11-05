President Donald Trump’s use of Twitter will go down in history as a brilliant way for him to communicate with the public, “Dilbert” comic strip creator Scott Adams told Fox & Friends on Tuesday.

The president has created his own television channel on Twitter,” Adams said. “I think historians are going to say, ‘OK that tweeting was a really good idea.’ It bonded the public to him without the middle man.”

Adams, who has been a supporter of Trump since early in the 2016 presidential primary process, emphasized that “Even the typos end up working in his favor, because you know he wrote it.”

He stressed that this “makes it feel personal and you feel connected to your leader in a way we never have before. The authenticity of it to know that you got it raw, you got it right from his brain. It’s really what he thinks. No one fixed it.”

Adams’ praise for Trump’s tweets is in contrast to many who have criticized the president for using Twitter to institute important policy changes, attack political rivals, and announce Cabinet departures, according to The Washington Times.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris recently called on Twitter to suspend Trump’s account and harshly criticized the president tweeting about the whistleblower, whose complaint helped launch an official House inquiry into his impeachment, Fox reported.

“The president’s tweets and his behaviors about this are just further evidence of the fact that he uses his power in a way that is designed to beat people down instead of lift people up,” Harris said.