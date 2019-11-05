Dr. Miguel Faria, neurosurgeon and Second Amendment advocate, told Newsmax TV on Monday that the Dickey Amendment passed in the 1990s prevents “gun control propaganda,” not research into gun violence.

Faria, the author of “America, Guns, and Freedom: A Journey Into Politics and the Public Health & Gun Control Movements,” told “America Talks Live” about his testimony before the House Appropriations Subcommittee for Labor, Health, and Human Services, in which he criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control over its studies on gun violence.

“I have been a critic of the public health establishment when it comes to gun and violence research, and I was asked by the committee what did I think of this research, and I had to answer, very sincerely, that their research was nothing but junk science. That it was politicized, result-oriented research, which means that it had pre-ordained conclusions,” Faria said.

“All those studies that concluded that guns were bad were published, otherwise they would not be published. There was no science in those reports,” he added.

He later hailed the passing of the Dickey Amendment, which prevents the CDC from using funds for injury prevention and control to advocate or promote gun control.

“The Dickey Amendment was passed, which forbid the public health establishment at the CDC to pass any more gun control propaganda … you hear the news media saying Congress had banned the research of gun violence, that is not true. What Congress did was to restrict politicized, result-oriented junk science. In other words, no more gun control propaganda, and I think they act very wisely, and I’m proud that I was one of the four people who testified.”

