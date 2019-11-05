An image shared on Facebook more than 3,700 times purportedly shows former President Franklin D. Roosevelt during his youth.

Verdict: False

The image actually shows Franklin D. Roosevelt Jr., the fifth child of Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Fact Check:

Franklin D. Roosevelt served as president from 1933 until his death in 1945. He is widely recognized for his role in formulating the New Deal — a series of economic programs enacted during the Great Depression — and leading the U.S. through most of World War II. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Says The Constitution Was Amended To Stop FDR’s Re-Election)

The Facebook post, which dubiously describes Franklin D. Roosevelt as a “Democratic Socialist” and “the most popular President ever,” identifies the man in the seemingly colorized image as the former president. The caption says, “He was the exact kind of person that both the Democrats and Republicans are terrified of today.”

A reverse image search revealed that the image has actually been miscaptioned and does not, in fact, show the nation’s 32nd president. The young man pictured is his son, Franklin D. Roosevelt Jr.

The Daily Progress, a Virginia newspaper, includes the image in an article describing Franklin D. Roosevelt Jr.’s visit to the University of Virginia law school in February 1937. It’s unclear, however, if a photographer for The Daily Progress took the picture during that visit or used an already-circulating picture of the younger Roosevelt.

Franklin D. Roosevelt Jr. went on to have a political career of his own, serving as a New York congressman from 1949 to 1955 and as President John F. Kennedy’s undersecretary of commerce. He also became the first chairman of the Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission under then-President Lyndon Johnson.