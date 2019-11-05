As Kentucky Republicans prepared for a recount in the “nailbiter” race for governor, they nonetheless had something big to celebrate Tuesday night, the election of Daniel Jay Cameron as the Bluegrass State’s first-ever black attorney general.

In rolling up 57% of the vote against former state Attorney General and liberal Democrat Grady Stumbo, Cameron, 33, onetime legal counsel to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., made no secret of his conservative views and his support of President Donald Trump.

“The president is fighting hard against folks trying to move the country in a leftward way,” first-time Cameron told Newsmax in August. “I respect him for doing so.”

Trump, who invited Cameron to the White House over the summer, later tweeted out a strong endorsement of the Republican hopeful. Appearing at a rally in Louisville for Republican Gov. Matt Bevins on Monday night, the president introduced Cameron by declaring: “A star is born!”

For his standing by Trump, Cameron faced highly personal attacks from Democrats and the civil rights establishment. During the summer, civil rights attorney and radio talk show host Dawn Elliott wrote a much-publicized op-ed warning the Republican nominee to “stop eating the ‘coon flakes’ the White House is serving.”

Rather than distancing himself from Trump, Cameron wore his support of the president like an Olympic Gold Medal.

“The president is not racist — he is not!” he told us emphatically. “I assure you of that.”

Cameron added he and Trump agreed on issues such as “the sanctity of life, the need to stop socialism in the U.S., and to stop illegal immigration.”

