Daniel Cameron (R) breezed past former Attorney General Greg Stumbo (D) on Tuesday, taking about 60 percent of the vote. The Associated Press projected he would win the race.

The Elizabethtown native has only been practicing law since 2011, when he graduated from the University of Louisville. The 34-year-old previously clerked for a federal district judge for two years before moving to Capitol Hill, where he served as McConnell’s general counsel.

While in McConnell’s office, Cameron also oversaw judicial and criminal justice portfolios.

He left Washington in 2017 to return to Louisville, where he works in Frost Brown Todd’s government affairs shop.

Cameron’s young age became an issue in the race against Stumbo, when a Stumbo backer filed suit claiming Cameron had not practiced law for the eight years required by the Kentucky state constitution.

A state judge ruled last month that Cameron’s service as a federal clerk counted toward the eight-year minimum – but only barely: Cameron received his law license in October 2011, making him eligible by just a few weeks.

Cameron’s connection to McConnell predates his tenure on Capitol Hill: He attended Louisville, where he played on the football team, on a scholarship named for the majority leader.