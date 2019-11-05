Georgia beating Florida on Saturday put up monster TV ratings on CBS.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the game got 6.978 million viewers as the Bulldogs dominated the Gators from pretty much start to finish. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Once again, another week of college football goes by and the ratings are gigantic. Seven million viewers for an afternoon game is absurd.

Of course, this was a monster game. The Gators and Bulldogs were both shooting for the playoff entering the matchup.

Following a Georgia win, the Bulldogs are still in the picture and the Gators are not.

[embedded content]

I can’t wait to see what the numbers are down the stretch for the rest of the college football season. LSU/Alabama is going to put up some monster numbers.

If Georgia playing Florida got seven million viewers on CBS, then you can bank on the Crimson Tide playing the Tigers getting north of 10 million.

As I always say, it’s a good sign for the soul of America whenever the college football ratings are high, and that’s exactly what they were last week.

God bless this amazing sport.