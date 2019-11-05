GQ recently released a video of Baker Mayfield, and it’s not a great look at all.

In the video, the Cleveland Browns quarterback lists off his favorite things. This list includes a pair of cleats, a customized Yeti, wristbands and more. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the full video below.

[embedded content]

I’m sure he filmed this video before the Browns fell to 2-6, but this is such a bad look. The Browns are absolute trash, and Mayfield is out here talking about water cups.

Is this for real? I’d be so mad if I was a fan of the Browns. I’d be furious. The team sucks and the starting quarterback is starring in QG commercials.

If that doesn’t get the fans fired up, then I don’t know what would.

Does Mayfield want to be an NFL quarterback or does he want to be a celebrity? You can be both, but you have to want to be a pro passer first.

If you’re not focused on being a great quarterback above all else, then you’ll fail in the NFL. As of right now, I see no proof to suggest Mayfield is focused on the things that matter.

The sad thing for fans of the Browns is that you can pretty much bank on the team losing a few more games they shouldn’t.

Mayfield just isn’t in a place to bring them to a winning record. That might sound harsh, but it’s true. He wants to be a celebrity. I’m not sure he wants to be an NFL quarterback.