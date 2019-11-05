Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamGrassley: Up to whistleblower to reveal identity Senate Republicans divided over whether whistleblower should testify Cyber officials tout reforms with one year to Election Day MORE (R-S.C.) said Tuesday that he wouldn’t read newly disclosed transcripts pertaining to a pair of witnesses in the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpHillary Clinton urges Democrats to pick a candidate who can win the Electoral College Shimkus announces he will stick with plan to retire after reconsidering Rand Paul demands media print whistleblower’s name MORE, arguing that the process unfolding is “B.S.”

“I’ve written the whole process off … I think this is a bunch of B.S,” Graham told CBS News when asked whether he would read transcripts of testimony from U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and Kurt Volker Kurt VolkerRepublicans look to expand impeachment strategy amid release of transcripts First transcripts reveal deep concern over Giuliani pressure campaign Five takeaways from the first Trump impeachment deposition transcripts MORE, former special envoy to Ukraine.

The comments from Graham came just hours after the House released revised testimony Sondland offered in which he acknowledged that Trump’s dealings with Ukraine amounted to a quid pro quo.

Sondland, a Republican megadonor who gave $1 million to Trump’s inauguration, testified behind closed doors on Monday that the president withheld nearly $400 million in military aid as part of an effort to get Ukraine to open investigations into 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenRand Paul demands media print whistleblower’s name Kentucky rally crowd behind Trump all wear ‘Read the Transcript’ shirts 2020 presidential candidates slam Trump over withdrawal from Paris climate deal MORE and the 2016 election.

According to the transcripts, Sondland said that he remembered a September meeting with Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he conditioned the military aid on a public statement from the Ukrainian government regarding the investigations.

The statements revised Oct. 17 testimony Sondland gave in which he said that he had no knowledge of Trump tying military aid to Ukraine opening investigations.

“After a large meeting, I now recall speaking individually with Mr. Yermak, where I said that resumption of U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks,” Sondland said.

Graham, an a staunch Trump supporter, dismissed the seriousness of Sondland’s allegations, saying that he “doesn’t care what any bureaucrat says” in this situation.

“That’s his opinion,” Graham added to CBS News. “All I can say is that the president of Ukraine didn’t believe that. The president of the United States on the phone call didn’t say that … if the person being threatened with withholding the aid, if they say, ‘I wasn’t threatened,’ I don’t care what any bureaucrat says.”

Speaking with reporters later that afternoon, Graham said that he wasn’t sure if a quid pro quo qualified as an impeachable offense,

“We put conditions on aid all the time,” he said. “But if you said I’m not going to give you money unless you investigate my political opponent to help me politically, that would be completely out of bounds.”

Graham has repeatedly denounced how House Democrats have handled the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

“If you’re looking for a circumstance where the President of the United States was threatening the Ukraine with cutting off aid unless they investigated his political opponent, you’d be very disappointed. That does not exist,” he said in September.

But he’s also expressed an openness to the investigation, saying last month that he would be open-minded to impeachment if the House could “show me something that is a crime.”

“If you could show me that, you know, Trump actually was engaging in a quid pro quo outside the phone call, that would be very disturbing,” he said on “Axios on HBO.”