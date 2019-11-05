Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Tuesday that the Senate Foreign Relations Committee should investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son over their ties to Ukraine.

“We need to look at whether or not Hunter Biden corruptly engaged in lobbying. Did Joe Biden ask the prosecutor to be fired because he was investigating his son?” Graham told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham in an interview, adding that he hopes Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch, R-Idaho, “will open up an investigation about the role of the State Department in all this.”

Risch did not respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

Graham said last month that he would allow the Senate Intelligence Committee to take charge, telling reporters, “what I’m trying to do now, quite frankly, is just calm things now. Let the Senate Intel Committee — they were given this task not me, you know those two guys have worked pretty well together — let the Senate do its thing.”